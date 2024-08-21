Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 11.4%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.23. 2,183,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,345,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 335,444 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 183.6% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 367,219 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 1,282.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $4,493,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 4.5% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 374,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

