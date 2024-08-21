Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.10, with a volume of 1793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.93.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.68.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.36061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

