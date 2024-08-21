Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 1,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALMS shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alumis during the second quarter worth about $3,376,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alumis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,067,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

