Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amcor traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1999913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $155,438,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,669,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 356.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

