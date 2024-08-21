Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

Amer Sports Stock Up 10.4 %

AS stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

