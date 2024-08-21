American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.35

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 291087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,970,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

