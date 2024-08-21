American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

American Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AREC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, May 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

