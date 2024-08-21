Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

