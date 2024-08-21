AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

AME traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.85. 1,031,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,338. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

