Analysts Offer Predictions for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.