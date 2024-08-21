Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $41.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

