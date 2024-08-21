Analysts Set Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Target Price at $84.80

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $76,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $67.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

