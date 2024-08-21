Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $67.45

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

Several research firms have commented on GXO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,043,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

