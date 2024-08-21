Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $78.83

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

KTB stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

