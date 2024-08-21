Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $7.18

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.65. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

