Analysts’ Upgrades for August 21st (BRFS, BV, CCSI, CMP, CMRX, CRC, DADA, EPR, GLW, JHX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 21st:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $187.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $152.00.

