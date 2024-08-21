Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of AOMR opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $67,419.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,857.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
