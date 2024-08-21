Ankr Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.64 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $267.69 million and $11.64 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.80 or 1.00013297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02586196 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $11,399,471.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

