Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives $33.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ANVS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

