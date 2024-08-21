Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.806 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of ANSLY remained flat at $70.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. Ansell has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

