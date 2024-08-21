Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares Dividend of $0.81

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.806 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Ansell Price Performance
Shares of ANSLY remained flat at $70.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. Ansell has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $70.87.
About Ansell
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.