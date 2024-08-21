Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $14,534,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 774.6% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

