Appulse (CVE:APL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 37,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 19,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Appulse Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 112.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Appulse

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

