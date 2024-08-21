Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

