Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 506 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.44. 4,586,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.51 and a 200 day moving average of $353.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.