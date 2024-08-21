Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 341,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,250,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,280 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

