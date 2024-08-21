Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

AJG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,810. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $290.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

