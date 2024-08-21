AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

ASTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $21.10 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.