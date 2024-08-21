AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 14.1% on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.1% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $21.10 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.42. Approximately 13,084,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,915,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

