AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 14.1% on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.1% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $21.10 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.42. Approximately 13,084,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,915,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 11.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.