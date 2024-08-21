Astrafer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $166.79 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.05987071 USD and is up 6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $175.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

