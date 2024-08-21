ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. ATRenew updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATRenew Stock Performance

RERE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,211. The company has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.17. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

