Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

