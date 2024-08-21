Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.65. 1,326,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $10,567,059 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

