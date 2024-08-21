Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sysco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 284,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 181.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 1,774,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,073. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.