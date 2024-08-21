Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.73. 1,400,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.39.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

