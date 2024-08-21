Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,321 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 820,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,474. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

