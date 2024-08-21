Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,891,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

