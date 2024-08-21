Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. 1,027,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,176. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.