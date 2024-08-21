Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average of $286.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

