Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 647,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,592. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

