Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,232 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

