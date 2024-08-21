Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,011,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,457. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

