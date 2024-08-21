Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO remained flat at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 286,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,977. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.