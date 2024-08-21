Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 364 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $307.06. The company had a trading volume of 522,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.15 and its 200 day moving average is $288.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.