Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.68. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

