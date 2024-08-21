Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.70

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 22432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Corporate insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

