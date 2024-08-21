AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoCanada

Insider Activity

AutoCanada Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.31. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.20 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.