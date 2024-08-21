Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Aytu BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.41. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

