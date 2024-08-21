B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
