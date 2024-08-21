B. Riley Comments on Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimball Electronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

KE has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after buying an additional 569,015 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

