Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.20 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 53,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.